New details emerge from Mitchell Co. death in March

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Investigators said newly discovered evidence could help them uncover a motive for a murder turned manhunt.
Ricky Simmons Jr. and Brandy Vaughn were arrested in April after investigators say they killed 58-year-old Wayne Smith in his Pelham home.
The homicide happened on March 22 on Wilder Street in Pelham.
Vaughn was arrested in Camilla a few days after Smith's death.
The same day, police said Simmons led them on a manhunt.
He was caught within a few hours just north of Meigs.
Now the two murder suspects will now face additional charges for a homicide that took the life of Wayne Smith back in March.
WALB News 10′s Asia Wilson spoke with police about new evidence they recently uncovered.
It’s a photo of Ricky Simmons Jr. and Brandy Vaughn holding a gun and wearing green bandanas that have many in Pelham on edge.
“I have grandchildren here, that lives here. And I would like the violence to stop,” says a Pelham woman.
A call for violence to stop after police charged Vaughn and Simmons with murder in April for the death of Wayne Smith.
But an emerging piece of evidence has uncovered new details in this case.
“We’ve uncovered several images of Mr. Simmons as well as Ms. Vaughn dressed in street gang attire, holding up different symbols,” said Rod Williams, Assistant Chief at the Pelham Police Department.
Those symbols police believe are tied to a criminal street gang that originated in the Georgia Prison System.
Police said state gang experts confirmed the gang signs and bandannas in the photo.
But when the photos were taken is even worse.
“Some of the photographs were taken as recently as the day of the crime in which Mr. Smith was ultimately robbed and killed,” said Williams.
Pelham Police said before the homicide on Wilder Street, Simmons and Vaughn took these photos with children in the backseat.
They were found on social media through a search warrant.
“The investigation has revealed that the motive for this crime was robbery. That it was to, in fact, rob Mr. Smith,” said Williams.
Investigators said Simmons once lived with the victim. And now he and Vaughn not only face murder charges but will have criminal street gangs counts as well.
And all of it revealed from a simple Facebook post.
“We, as a whole, need to find a way to end it. Not one person can do it alone,” said a resident.
Pelham Police said the new arrest warrants for the charges will be served to both suspects in jail.
We’re told next week this case will be turned over to prosecutors for a possible indictment.
