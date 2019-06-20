More rain and possibly strong storms

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s been an active week with scattered showers and thunderstorms each afternoon and evening. Thursday’s round of rain and storms won’t be as widespread however there is a marginal risk for isolated strong possibly severe storms with threats of damaging winds and hail. Timing on the stronger storms through the afternoon into early evening. Stay alert and with WALB’s First Alert Weather Team for the very latest.
Rain chances hold Friday as summer officially arrives before noon. Coverage remains scattered with a 40% chances of rain and storms.
For the first weekend of summer not as wet although daytime heating will aid in the development of isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Summer heat and humidity will definitely be in place. Expect near to slightly above average temperatures with highs mid 90s and feels like readings hotter between 100 and 105. Nights warm and muggy with mid 70s. Rain chances rise again into midweek.
