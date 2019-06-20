Man convicted in 1996 killing of off-duty prison guard set to be executed

JACKSON, Ga. (WALB) - One of the men accused of killing an off-duty prison guard on March 28, 1996 is set to be executed Thursday night at 7 p.m. by lethal injection at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson, Georgia.
Marion Wilson, Jr. was originally set to be executed in 2018 but was issued a stay because of “the considerable amount of additional information” the case had receive.
Wilson’s defense filed for another stay of execution but in a 7 to 1 decision, the Supreme Court of Georgia denied the motion on Thursday afternoon.
In addition to denying Wilson’s motion for a stay of execution, the state Supreme Court has denied his request to appeal a ruling to challenge his sentence by the Butts County Superior Court.
Wilson’s request for stay of execution was also denied by the Baldwin County Superior Court, which denied requests for DNA testing and a new trial.
Wilson requested a last meal of one medium, thin crust pizza with everything, 20-piece buffalo wings with spicy sauce, one pint of butter pecan ice cream, apple pie and grape juice, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.
Marion Wilson, Jr. and Robert Earl Butts Jr. were convicted and sentenced to death in the March 1996 slaying of Donovan Corey Parks in central Georgia.
The two men asked Parks for a ride outside a Walmart store and then ordered him out of the car and fatally shot him a short distance away.
