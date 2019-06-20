Lowndes Sheriff’s Office makes multiple arrests

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Four people were arrested by Lowndes County deputies in two separate cases this week.
On Wednesday, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division conducted surveillance of a motel.
The investigation found that Demetrius Wright, known to investigators, had brought women to that location.
Then they saw Jonathan Ellis selling drugs to one of the women, Danielle Livingston, who had been brought there by Wright.
Ellis was found to have multiple bags of cocaine for sale, as well as a firearm, and he was taken into custody.
Livingston and Wright were found to have drugs and a firearm in their possession and were arrested as well, as both parties are convicted felons, and Wright had multiple warrants out for his arrest.
On Monday, the Special Operations Division conducted a surveillance on East Gordon Street in Valdosta, based on concerned citizen tips of drug sales going on there.
Corey Lamar Smith was identified as a resident of the home, and was arrested on a warrant for his apprehension, and a subsequent search of his home was conducted.
Deputies found several thousand dollars of crack cocaine, powder cocaine, MDMA, and a semi automatic handgun. Smith was charged with the possession of these items.
Members of the FBI Task Force and Georgia D.C.S. officers participated in the apprehension.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.