Hundreds turn out for Albany Housing Authority’s career fair

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Housing Authority is working with local employers to help people find jobs.
Almost 250 people lined the authority’s office Thursday.
They met with employers such as Mars, Goodwill and more, to submit resumes and learn more about the work.
Housing Authority CEO, William Myles, said this is all in efforts to help people transition out of housing, eventually being able to own their own homes.
“Residents to have access to resources and access to opportunities. And that leads to self-sufficiency. It leads to people being sustainable and productive citizens of this community.”
Myles said they have plans to continue career fairs.
Eventually doing events to connect people with employers and resources once a month.
