“The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency conducted a test of the emergency alert system today regarding radiological emergency. We conduct regular testing of our emergency alert systems in order to ensure we are capable of reaching the public in the event of an actual emergency. Although the message stated that it was a test, we are aware that there was confusion on the part of some. We have since issued a cancellation message to ensure the public is clear that this was a test message only.”

