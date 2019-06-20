First Alert Weather Day issued for Tuesday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The WALB First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday due to Hurricane Ida.

First Alert Meteorologist Chris Zelman said we’re on the lookout for the threat of Tropical Tornadoes.

As Ida lifts north of southwest Georgia the tail end will bring the threat of short-lived, low topped, 75 mph-95 mph tornado threat at 5% chance mainly west of highway 319.

These tornadoes have a higher likelihood of NOT being warned. There’s also a 5% chance of damaging winds and flash flooding.

The storms are projected to begin in the northwest around 3 p.m. The system is forecast to move south through 10 p.m.

The Albany area should see the greatest threat between 6-8 p.m.

A depiction of the different categories of severe storms.

If you have to travel, make sure to check the weather conditions, watches, warnings and advisories before venturing out the door.

Review your severe weather plan and know what you should do if a severe storm or tornado is near you.

If you don’t feel comfortable riding out a storm where you live, make a plan regarding when you would leave your home and where you would go.

It’s crucial to be in an interior portion of your house away from windows during severe weather. If you’re outside for whatever reason, get to shelter immediately. You should also secure or move your outdoor furniture inside so it doesn’t get blown into other buildings causing more damage.

You also need to have an emergency kit ready with a flashlight, bottled water, prepackaged food, a first aid kit and perhaps a portable battery charger for cell phones or other electronic devices.

Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:

WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather

Hear our weather forecasts on the new RETRO - FM, 102.1

NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.

