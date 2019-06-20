First Alert Weather Day issued for Monday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The WALB First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Monday due to tropical depression Fred. Fred is forecast to regain Tropical Storm status by Friday.

Severe storms are possible Monday afternoon and evening as the brunt of Fred looks to come through Southwest Georgia.

Rain chances build Sunday afternoon into the evening as Fred approaches from the south. Heavy rain, Tropical Storm Force wind gusts, and an isolated tornado threat is expected Monday.

Rain totals of 4 to 6 inches are expected with locally heavier totals. Winds are forecast to be sustained 25-35 mph with gusts past 40 mph. An isolated quick spin-up of an EF-0 to EF-1 strength tornado will be possible east of Fred’s forecast track.

A good chance of showers and thunderstorms lingers Tuesday and that means an ongoing flooding threat.

[ What is a First Alert Weather Day? ]

The Albany area should see the greatest threat between 6-8 p.m.

A depiction of the different categories of severe storms.

If you have to travel, make sure to check the weather conditions, watches, warnings and advisories before venturing out the door.

Review your severe weather plan and know what you should do if a severe storm or tornado is near you.

If you don’t feel comfortable riding out a storm where you live, make a plan regarding when you would leave your home and where you would go.

It’s crucial to be in an interior portion of your house away from windows during severe weather. If you’re outside for whatever reason, get to shelter immediately. You should also secure or move your outdoor furniture inside so it doesn’t get blown into other buildings causing more damage.

You also need to have an emergency kit ready with a flashlight, bottled water, prepackaged food, a first aid kit and perhaps a portable battery charger for cell phones or other electronic devices.

Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:

WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather

Hear our weather forecasts on the new RETRO - FM, 102.1

NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.