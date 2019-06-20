First Alert Weather Day issued for this weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The WALB First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday.

A strong cold front will be entering south Georgia by the later afternoon and early evening. This will allow for a greater chance for showers and thunderstorms through the rest of the evening. The Storm Prediction Center has issued parts of South Georgia under the Slight Risk category (2 out of 5) for severe storms.

Our primary threats will be damaging winds with gusts up to 60 mph, but large hail and a brief tornado cannot be completely ruled out. Always remember when a warning is issued, immediately head to a safe spot because severe weather is ongoing in your area.

To accompany the strong winds, we also see the chance for much cooler temperatures.

[ What is a First Alert Weather Day? ]

FIRST ALERT: The threat for severe storms has been raised to Slight for most of Southwest Georgia for late afternoon into the evening. Posted by Chris Zelman WALB on Thursday, June 20, 2019

A depiction of the different categories of severe storms.

If you have to travel, make sure to check the weather conditions, watches, warnings, and advisories before venturing out the door.

Review your severe weather plan and know what you should do if a severe storm or tornado is near you.

If you don’t feel comfortable riding out a storm where you live, make a plan regarding when you would leave your home and where you would go.

It’s crucial to be in an interior portion of your house away from windows during severe weather. If you’re outside for whatever reason, get to shelter immediately. You should also secure or move your outdoor furniture inside so it doesn’t get blown into other buildings causing more damage.

You also need to have an emergency kit ready with a flashlight, bottled water, prepackaged food, a first aid kit, and perhaps a portable battery charger for cell phones or other electronic devices.

Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:

WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather, as does WNUQ, Nash Icon 102.1 FM.

NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.