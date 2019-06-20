Driver returns home after triple fatal Calhoun Co. wreck

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The driver in the wreck that killed three Calhoun County teens has returned home from the hospital.
Emory Echols has been released from a Tallahassee hospital. He was airlifted there in critical condition after the triple fatal wreck on June 5.
Echols was with Javon Smith, Jimmy Butler and a third teen when a blown out tire caused their vehicle to hit a tree.
All four were ejected from the car before it caught fire.
Family and friends said they are thankful Echols is back home and are continuing to pray for all the families who lost loved ones in the crash.
