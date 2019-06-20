Dougherty Co. Sheriff’s Office offers gun lock giveaway to reduce accidents

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After recent self-inflicted shootings of children, free gun locks will be given out to citizens in Dougherty County.
Starting Friday, the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office will give away gun locks as part of its Project Safe Neighborhoods Initiative.
The Department of Justice hopes to reduce the amount of incidents with guns involving children.
“It’s unfortunate that the guns are in the reach of young children who don’t know the danger of the guns and they look at it as a toy and its unfortunate and negligent at the same time,” said Cynthia Bradshaw, a Dougherty County resident.
The gun locks will be given away at the the Dougherty County Jail and at the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office in the courthouse downtown.
