Dougherty Co. School System BOE member questions subcontractor on $7 million project

DOUGHERTY CO., Ga. (WALB) - A Dougherty County Board of Education member said he’s uncomfortable approving a subcontractor for an almost $7 million project.
Thursday, the Building and Grounds Committee Members were supposed to decide whether to recommend contractors.
It’s an addition to Sherwood Acres Elementary School, for the GNETs program.
It will provide classrooms and spaces for students with severe disabilities to learn.
It will also give them a chance to interact with their peers.
“We started looking around at the different campuses, and the GNETS Oaktree Middle School is at Merry Acres and the high school is at Westover. And Sherwood feeds Merry Acres and Westover, so it just makes sense to put their new building there on the Sherwood site,” said Director of Facilities Services, Bob Fowler.
During the meeting, Reverend James Bush voiced concerns about a subcontractor on the list of bids for the project.
Bush said the company is listed as a “minority-owned” business.
He said he thinks this is no longer the case.
He said he’s not comfortable approving the contractor until he finds out if they’re really minority-owned first.
“I cannot in good conscience, allow my vote to be cast in the affirmative for someone who does not own the company,” said Bush during the meeting.
Committee members said they can research Bush’s concerns, but they have no knowledge the company is not minority-owned.
They decided to bring the issue to the full board of education members for a more in-depth discussion.
This happens next Wednesday.
Upcoming projects:
Dougherty County Middle Schools will see around $66,000 combined in renovations.
Fowler said the flooring and air conditioning units in some of the schools are almost 20 years old.
He said they need to replace some of the air units at Merry Acres Middle School.
And they need to remove and replace the carpet in the middle schools.
“It will help the look of the offices at the middle schools. We’re removing carpet in the main area where all the high traffic is," said Fowler.
The Board of Education will have to vote whether to approve the projects at their meeting next Wednesday.
