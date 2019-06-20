Dougherty Co. Courthouse closed due to extreme heat conditions

DOUGHERTY CO., Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Judicial Building will be closed Thursday because of an unforeseen mechanical failure of the building’s air conditioner causing extreme heat conditions.
The board of commissioners made the decision Thursday morning to close the building for the remainder of the day.
Court cases scheduled for Thursday will be moved to a later date.
The facilities management department will work through the building Thursday afternoon to replace the part. County officials said because of the part’s complexity, it will take a considerable amount of time for the work to be completed.
Dougherty County plans to reopen the Judicial Building on Friday, June 21, for regular business hours.
The building is located at 225 Pine Avenue.
If conditions change, will we update as more information comes in.
