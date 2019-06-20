Dawson root ball pick up nearing completion

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - One Southwest Georgia city is getting closer to ending its Hurricane Michael debris clean up.
Dawson officials said they want citizens to continue calling into city hall for root ball pick ups.
They have been going door to door for the pick ups this month and will continue through the rest of this month and the month of July.
“And never fear, if you don’t have them out there yet, there is still time. But at this particular point, we want to get the ones out of the city that are already out there in place,” said James Woods, the interim Dawson city manager.
If you have root balls that need to be picked up from your home, contact Dawson City Hall at (229) 995-4444.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.