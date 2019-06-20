Chehaw to reopen Red Wolf Exhibit

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Chehaw is excited to announce that it is close to reopening the Red Wolf Exhibit.
The exhibit was one of many damaged during Hurricane Michael.
The other exhibits damaged were the Lemur Exhibit and the Alligator Exhibit.
Executive Director Tommy Gregors said the park has been working hard to get these exhibits repaired.
Gregors said he hopes to have the Red Wolf Exhibit back up and open for the Keep the Red Wolves Howling event this Saturday.
“Saturday we have an event that we have partnered with Albany Beverage and Patagonia Cerveza to do a red wolf awareness. They will be doing a beer tasting out here Saturday from 3 to 5," said Gregors.
The event will help raise money that will go towards the red wolves at Chehaw.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.