Bainbridge Public Safety battles fully involved car fire

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Bainbridge Public Safety officers extinguished a car fire Monday around 3 a.m.
According to Facebook, officers were dispatched to Water Street in reference to a vehicle fire.
On arrival, crews found a Ford Mustang that was fully engulfed in flames.
Within minutes, fire engines arrived on the scene and put out the fire.
The incident has been turned over to Investigator Chris Jordan.
If you have information about the vehicle fire or the person responsible, you’re asked to call Investigator Jordan at (229) 248-2038 or send a anonymous tip at chrisj@bainbridgecity.com
