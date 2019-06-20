ASU football takes spends time with Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany state rams have taken time away from the field, to make their way around the surrounding Albany boys and girls clubs.
Hoping to inspire a future ram or two, that will hopefully one day wear the gold and blue.
With the ASU football team helping around the Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany, smiles can be seen for miles.
Seeing those players they look up to, up close and personal, is a dream come true.
But it's not just the kids who days are made.
As the Rams hope they can inspire the next future ASU star.
“It’s very exciting,' said redshirt Sophomore defensive back Jordan Williams. "It actually brings me back to when I was little. I wish I had camps like this when I was growing up. Just making sure they get to where I get to, just gives me joy every day.”
“Actually it’s a blessing to actually have an opportunity to give back," said redshirt Sophomore fullback Kejon Deberry. "Because in my city, I actually had people to look up to but not actually have a college to come down.”
Maybe in a few years, these young start will remember this past week and give back as well.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.