Annual Watermelon Festival set for Saturday

Crisp, Co. (WALB) - If you love watermelon, then you don’t want to miss Saturday’s Watermelon Festival and Parade in Cordele.
The parade will start at 8:30 a.m. in Downtown Cordele. The parade will begin on 15th and 7th Avenue East.
Officials said they expect a huge event for the entire community of Crisp County.
Law enforcement agencies are encouraging parents keep an eye on their kids during the celebration.
“I would also like to encourage parents to take a selfie," Sheriff Bill Hancock said. “In this day in age, put your kids around you and take a selfie and that way if someone goes missing or a child wonders off we have what they are in and look like.”
This is an annual event for Crisp County and all are encouraged to attend.
