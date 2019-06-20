Albany neighborhood city sewage line installation begins

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Construction crews have started work in an Albany neighborhood.
People in the area said they cannot wait to see the project finished.
Ten months ago, neighbors in the Shadowlawn Drive area asked to be put on the city's sanitation and sewer system.
There are a little more than 60 households in the area that had been running on their own private septic tanks since the 1960s.
The tanks haven’t been working and they’re very expensive to fix. So, Leroy Smith led a group to work with city leaders to install the city’s lines instead.
“A collaborative effort. Both of them worked together and that goes to show how the great City of Albany is really unlimited when the community and the government work together,” said Smith.
Installing the lines cost the city around $490,000. The neighbors will pay around $300 to $500 and then just monthly fees after that.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.