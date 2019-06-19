Worth Co. High School welcomes new band director

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Worth County High School (WCHS) has named Johnny Hallman as the new band director.
The announcement comes after the man who was originally offered the job, Jonathan Kelly, was arrested on sex charges that involved a juvenile. The arrest created concern for parents and students and Kelly’s contract with WCHS was rescinded.
While Hallman has only been on the job a week, he already has fresh ideas for his band.
“I’ve been in contact with the staff already. We’re designing the halftime show," said Hallman. "I’ve met with some of the kids and parents already. They have been so warm and welcoming and they’re just raring to get going.”
A teacher of 23 years, Hallman has spent the last six years leading the Berrien County Rebel Regiment band program. He said the process to become Worth County’s next band director started at the end of May.
The announcement was made at a June 11 called meeting.
“The timing of when teacher contracts are due, we had to move pretty quickly. So in a matter of two weeks it was apply, interview and do the background check and go through the process.”
The timing couldn’t have been better for the Alabama native.
“My daughter is married to the band director at Lee County and as they’re starting their family, this will give us [him and his wife] an opportunity to be much closer to them,” said Hallman.
Hallman has traveled the globe for the love of music and many awards have been won under his leadership.
Now he has high hopes for the Rams this Fall.
“If we combine my knowledge with their ability, there is nothing this program can’t do. I am so excited,” said Hallman.
Hallman, along with the rest of the Worth County High School’s music instructors, will have a meet and greet with parents and students next Thursday,on June 27.
