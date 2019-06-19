Tifton-Tift County Public Library offers summer reading program

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Tift County Public Library’s summer reading program is already off to a great start.
Reading can be last on the list of things to do for children who are out of school right now, but it’s still important for kids to keep up with.
“The summer reading program is really a way for us to not only just get out in the community but it is also a way to keep kids reading through the summer time. Because there has been numerous studies saying the more kids read, the more they are involved in reading, the better students they are," said Tina O’Day, the youth services manager.
The summer reading program started in May and is set to last until the end of July.
The library is located in downtown Tifton.
