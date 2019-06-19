Tifton approves $43 million budget; plans on redeveloping South Tifton

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Tifton has a lot going on for the month of June.
The city approved its 2020 fiscal year budget and a lot of redevelopment is on its way.
“Some of the areas in South Tifton has been neglected in some years past. And again we are talking about housing stock, we are talking about businesses that have closed. So when we talk about the fatality of residential and neighboring commercial areas, that’s where you put a lot of attention,” Pete Pyrzenski, Tifton city manager, said.
Pyrzenski said the approved budget is something the city is grateful for.
Pryzenski and other city officials are still going over how they would distribute the funds. So far, South Tifton is an area city officials are looking to redevelop.
“There is a great opportunity in South Tifton for incubating small business and getting businesses and investors interested in the area again,” Pryzenksi said.
Tifton Mayor Julie Smith said public safety is one of the most important elements for the budget.
Smith said the city will make sure first responders and law enforcement agents are up to date with the newest equipment.
The Tifton City Council also made a revision to add $20,000 on top of the budget for the Tifton-Tift County Public Library.
“I can’t put all this together but their is this strategic plan that outlines all this that has been done about a year ago; and that is really what our primary focus is taking everything in this area and putting some re validation on it,” Pryzenski said.
The city manager also pointed out the housing stock and businesses closing in the area does not look marketable for the city, but the newly approved budget will allow for redevelopment to begin.
