Sylvester pedestrian mall parking project to be completed this week

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Sylvester city leaders are gearing up to open the pedestrian mall parking lot.
On Wednesday, crews were adding a few extra touches to the lot.
The lot sits between The Depot and Sylvester City Hall on Main Street.
Mayor Bill Yearta said the lot will be open this week and possibly as soon as Thursday.
“The council decided, while we had these projects [city hall construction] going on to refurbish the parking lot and give us some additional parking and make it look better,” explained Yearta.
The project was funded by a transportation grant.
The parking lot will be open to the public.
