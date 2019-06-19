Sylvester leaders select new city manager

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Sylvester Mayor Bill Yearta is weighing in on Sylvester’s next city manager.
City leaders hope John Hayes will be taking over the management role soon.
Yearta said Hayes still needs to pass a background check and accept the job.
“We did hire a city manager last night. It was a split vote three to two. Three in favor and two opposed and theoretically, he’ll start July 1,” said Yearta.
Hayes has previously held the title of Doughtery County commissioner.
Sylvester has been without a city manager since April.
During the vacancy, council has helped with management duties.
