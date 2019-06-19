Sylvester City Hall construction wraps up

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Sylvester City Hall is finally complete after more than a year of construction.
The Sylvester Banking Company building is over 100 years old and after a year’s worth of renovations, it will now be the new city hall.
It will house city administration like the city manager’s office and meetings for the Sylvester City Council.
Some antique touches will still stand.
“There’s some of the original vaults, there’s one upstairs and one downstairs," Bill Yearta, Sylvester mayor, said. “One of the neat things we found that nobody knew existed (and) probably was covered up 50 to 60 years ago behind a wall, there were some very nice pocket doors. A lot of the original floor, which is a marble floor. It’s really a pink Georgia-peach marble actually. There are a lot of the marble on the walls also. We also have the original metal ceiling that’s really nice.”
Also on the third floor ceiling is the original sky light window.
“First of all, the council wanted to preserve the historic integrity of the building and keep as much originality as we could yet make it efficient for office spaces and energy efficient also,” Yearta said.
The total cost of the project was around $1.3 million.
Some of the new additions will be an elevator to all three floors, more restrooms and office space.
A public open house for the new Sylvester City Hall is set for Thursday at 5 p.m.
