Sylvester City Hall construction wraps up

“There’s some of the original vaults, there’s one upstairs and one downstairs," Bill Yearta, Sylvester mayor, said. “One of the neat things we found that nobody knew existed (and) probably was covered up 50 to 60 years ago behind a wall, there were some very nice pocket doors. A lot of the original floor, which is a marble floor. It’s really a pink Georgia-peach marble actually. There are a lot of the marble on the walls also. We also have the original metal ceiling that’s really nice.”