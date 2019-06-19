Sisters accused in Albany aggravated battery booked at sheriff’s office

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two sisters believed to be involved in an Albany aggravated battery incident were booked at the Doughetry County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday, according to officials.
Jessica Milledge, 26, and Jamayia Millegde, 23, were taken into custody but have both bonded out, according to the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office.
The Albany Police Department (APD) began looking for the sisters after an incident that happened in the 1400 block of Radium Springs Road on June 11.
Police said the victim told officers that she was hit in the head and kicked after she was dragged from her parked vehicle and fell to the ground.
APD later told WALB that Jessica used to work in the police department’s Field Training Officer Program. However, police clarified that she was not working at APD when the alleged attack happened.
Both have been charged with aggravated battery.
The two were released Wednesday on a $5,000 bond each.
