Second Harvest moves to Tift. Co to help fight hunger

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Second Harvest is moving its operation to Tift County.
“This is an exciting moment," Darian Peavy, Tiftarea YMCA CEO and Tift Chamber chairman, said. “It puts a smile on my face. When we come back in September and see this place filled up. It is going to be a good thing. We need to continue to get the word out and continue to see how we can help these programs grow."
The new location is made up of two warehouses between 20,000 and 30,000 square feet.
“Over the next four to six weeks, these warehouses will be transformed into a new food banking operations over here right off of I-75 corridor," Frank Richards, Second Harvest CEO and director, said. "It will be fully racked with freezers, coolers, and long term, we will be installing our commercial kitchen operations as well for our kids cafe.”
Second Harvest feeds families and communities all across South Georgia.
In May, Second Harvest pulled their operations from Lee, Dougherty, Calhoun and Terrell counties. This came after criticism from Senator Freddie Powell Sims.
The new facility will also bring new jobs to Tifton.
“Anytime we get access to jobs here in Tifton, it is going to bring the economy up," Peavy said. “Matter of fact, we had just had a meeting about shuttle. We are trying to get people to come in to make it easier for access to restaurants and hotels and everything else.”
This new location will allow Second Harvest to provide the basic, but necessary, needs to families and senior citizens.
The new counties that will be served also include Worth, Sumter, Crisp, Turner, Ben Hill and Irwin.
The facility will be complete by the first of September.
