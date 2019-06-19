Search continues for 2017 Albany SandTrap 5.0 murder suspect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The journey to justice continues for the family of Travion Jones.
The 25-year-old was shot and killed outside of the SandTrap 5.0 night club in Albany in 2017.
Police charged Dominique Davis with his murder.
Investigators later filed indictments against eight others for participating in the assault.
Stacy Frazier was acquitted at a recent trial and Ricardo Rhymes took a plea deal prior to his trial.
Four men are still waiting on their sentencing hearings:
- Dominique Davis
- DeQuan Moore
- Derrick Jenkins
- James Byrd
Dates for those have not been set.
As of Tuesday, police are still on the hunt for one suspect.
Attorneys said Darius Wheeler has been on the run since he was indicted earlier this year.
We’re told Wheeler and two other men are still awaiting trial.
Tremain McKnight and Samuel Jenkins will stand before a judge once their attorneys agree on a date.
Jones’ mother is pleading for anyone to report Wheeler’s whereabouts so they can get justice in their case.
“Cause we just want justice to be served. Get this over with. If y’all see him, know anything, please get in contact with the Albany Police Department. Please!" said Jill Jones, the victim’s mother.
Prosecutors said they’re ready to proceed with the trial for each of the defendants.
We're told there could be a trial held for McKnight and Jenkins at the same time.
Attorneys said once Wheeler is found, he will then go through the same process.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.