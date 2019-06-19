Man waives hearing in Lee Co. child enticing case

LEESBURG , Ga. (WALB) - A man charged with a number of offenses involving a child decided to waive his hearing on Tuesday in the Lee County Magistrate Court.
David Royce Handley is facing four charges related to enticing or soliciting a child.
Handley was arrested last month on the following charges:
- Use of a computer service to solicit a child at least 14-years-old to commit illegal acts if offered
- Use of a computer service to seduce, solicit, lure, or entice a child to commit illegal acts
- Employ/use minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for VIS
- Criminal attempt to commit a felony
On Tuesday, Handley appeared in front Judge James Thurman for his preliminary hearing. He is still being held in the Lee County Jail with a $75,000 bond.
Judge Thurman said Handley will go in front of a grand jury on Oct. 28.
