Man waives hearing in Lee Co. child enticing case
By Bobby Poitevint | June 18, 2019 at 10:12 PM EDT - Updated June 18 at 10:12 PM

LEESBURG , Ga. (WALB) - A man charged with a number of offenses involving a child decided to waive his hearing on Tuesday in the Lee County Magistrate Court.

David Royce Handley (Source: Lee County Jail)
David Royce Handley is facing four charges related to enticing or soliciting a child.

Handley was arrested last month on the following charges:

  • Use of a computer service to solicit a child at least 14-years-old to commit illegal acts if offered
  • Use of a computer service to seduce, solicit, lure, or entice a child to commit illegal acts
  • Employ/use minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for VIS
  • Criminal attempt to commit a felony

On Tuesday, Handley appeared in front Judge James Thurman for his preliminary hearing. He is still being held in the Lee County Jail with a $75,000 bond.

Judge Thurman said Handley will go in front of a grand jury on Oct. 28.

