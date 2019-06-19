Lee Co. man sentenced in child molestation case

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A Lee County man was sentenced to serve 30 years in prison, after pleading guilty to molesting two children.
Santonio Beasley, 29, pleaded guilty to four counts of child molestation Wednesday in Lee County Superior Court.
A jury had been seated for his trial when Beasley announced his guilty plea.
Prosecutors said Beasley molested two children, 10 and 11, over a six-month period.
Beasley was sentenced to serve 30 years in prison, followed by 30 years on probation.
Beasley is also registered as a sex offender.
