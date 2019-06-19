'If I had abused her, I don’t see why she came to work for me’: Albany club owner tells his side of the story after arrest

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) has released details about what led to the arrest of a club owner Tuesday.
[ Day of the arrest: Albany club owner arrested ]
According to a police report, the victim told APD that Gilbert Udoto attacked her outside the Albany Civic Center after the Gucci Mane concert Friday.
The victim claimed Udoto grabbed her by the neck with one hand and her arm with the other. She told police she was videotaping Albany police arresting a woman at the time of the reported attack.
Udoto said he was just trying to get his employee out of a bad situation.
“I saw my employee trying to film and she was in the way of the officer. What I did was, my instinct said, I don’t want my employee to go to jail," said Udoto.
Udoto repeated again to WALB that he did not attack the victim.
“She worked that Friday, worked Saturday. If I had abused her, I don’t see why she came to work for me,” Udoto added.
WALB has reached out to the victim to get her side of the story in this matter.
We called the victim and left a message as well as reached out to her on Facebook but have yet to hear back.
Below is a copy of the APD police report of the incident, names and information have been redacted to protect the privacy of those involved.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.