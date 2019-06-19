GDOT to work on South GA intersection, traffic delays expected

TIFT, CO. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is planning on a construction project in Tift County that will fix potholes on part of State Route 7 and Southwell Boulevard.
The asphalt has become worn down after many months and is causing problems for drivers by damaging their cars.
GDOT Communications Representative Nita Birmingham said there will be traffic delays because of the repairs.
“Southwell Boulevard at State Route 7 will remain open. So you would still be able to get into the truck plaza. If you are going that way, just know to plan some extra time and use a little more patience in getting through there because you do have a lot of truck traffic and we have a lot of vehicles coming off the interstate, stopping at the truck plaza,” Birmingham said.
The construction project is set to begin Monday and will last until the end of July.
The intersection won’t close, however, drivers are being cautioned to leave a few minutes earlier than usual because of lane closures.
