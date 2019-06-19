ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - First round of rain came before across SWGA. Round two underway mostly in areas along the GA/FL line. Isolated strong storms are possible with heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds.
Tomorrow and Friday coverage of showers and thunderstorms not as widespread however rain chances hold. Although not as wet over the weekend daytime heating will aid in the development of isolated showers and thunderstorms.
The first weekend of summer arrives with near to slightly above average temperatures highs mid 90s but feeling hotter more like 100+. Lows low-mid 70s. Rain chances rise into midweek.
