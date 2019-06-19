Showers and thunderstorms will arrive early Today. Mid morning west to early afternoon east. After that we should be drier with only an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs top off near 90 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms will be more scattered and focused in the afternoon and evening the next 2 days. That allows highs to reach the lower 90s. Mornings will particularly muggy. This weekend rain chances drop to 20%. That allows highs to reach the middle 90s and heat indices surpass 100. That should last to start next week with building rain chances mid week