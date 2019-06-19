Downtown Tifton breaks ground on more growth

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - This week, Tifton officials came together once again to do another groundbreaking, but this time it was off of U.S. Highway 41.
Across from the Harveys Supermarket, there will be a lot of new businesses like hotels restaurants and many more.
“Tifton North is going to be a 12 acre lifestyle center. The goal and theme here will be to enjoy experiences," said John Bowen, managing director of 31 North Capital Partners.
Early Monday morning Mayor Julie Smith was joined with other city officials to announce the groundbreaking for a new shopping and outlet center in Tifton.
Brothers Michael and John Bowen have brought in their company, 31 North Wealth Management, to bring the new outlet to life along with their partnerships with other investors.
“We wanted to think outside the box, to break the mold compare to other exits in Tifton, which are like big box and retail, kind of a format. So we just love the opportunity to get creative and think outside the box and try to create something new, special and unique here,” John said.
Tifton North will be located off of I-75 and N 41 U.S. Highway.
The idea came about because of the potential that investors and 31 North Wealth Management saw in the city of Tifton.
“There will be a dog park, we are building a central park feature that we are calling main street, which will include a bandstand, splash pad for kids and families, there will be an outdoor pool at the courtyard, it will have a number of retail, restaurants and hospitality businesses that will circle central park," explained John.
The hope is that the new center will bring business such as hotels, restaurants, dog parks and more.
The project will take about $40 million to build and is expected to be bring crowds to South Georgia.
Project leaders are looking to officially break ground next Monday, June 24, and should be completed by fall of 2020.
“The more businesses that comes to Tifton, such as restaurants and hotels, the more people can save on their hard-earned tax dollars,” said Mayor Julie Smith.
