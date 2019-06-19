Dougherty Co. street signs ready to go back up post-Hurricane Michael

DOUGHERTY CO., Ga. (WALB) - Almost 1,700 street signs will be replaced throughout the unincorporated areas of Dougherty County.
They were knocked down or damaged during Hurricane Michael.
Safety signs, like stop signs, were replaced soon after the storm.
Now, street signs and other markers will be replaced.
“This is very good news for the department because of the fact we don’t have a sign department and we were always dependent upon the city to replace our street signs and our public safety signs," Chucky Mathis, assistant public works director, said. "So knowing the fact they weren’t able to handle their own and they had to contract theirs out, made it so we would have to do the same thing.”
Dougherty County commissioners approved spending a little more than $49,000 to hire contractors to do the project.
