Day 3: DNA expert testifies in Jeffrey Peacock trial

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The third day of the Jeffrey Peacock trial began Wednesday morning.
Since starting Wednesday morning, two witnesses have testified.
Rachel Duke, a Georgia Bureau of Investigation forensic biologist during the time of the report, testified as a DNA expert.
Duke testified that blood stains found on multiple pieces of evidence at the scene were tested. Stains were found on a green T-shirt and tan shorts that belonged to Peacock. Blood stains were also found on a pillow case and part of a mattress and bedding.
Some blood stains matched Alicia Norman, Reid Williams and Jones Pidcock, three of the five victims, according to Duke.
Some of the DNA could not be matched to a specific person because of the complexity of the blood mixtures, Duke said.
Duke testified that on one test, three individual profiles were identified but could not be matched to a specific person. Duke also said some of the blood was not human. It was not tested further to see what animal it came from.
The defense brought up Peacock being an avid hunter. The defense asked Duke if the blood could be any kind of animal and she said it was possible.
Dr. Moges Woldermarian, a veterinarian pathologist, testified on the autopsies done on the three dogs that were found dead at the scene.
Two of the dogs died from smoke inhalation and the third died from a crushed skull, according to Woldermarian.
Two of the three dogs had severe burns. The sex of one of the dogs could not be determined because of severe burns. The third dog had severe bleeding from its ears.
Peacock was arrested on May 19, 2016 and charged with murder and arson. Agents said the victims in the home, located on Rossman Dairy Road, were shot and the home was burned in an attempt to cover up the deaths.
Peacock was indicted on 14 charges in March of 2017.
He was indicted on:
- Five counts of malice murder
- Five counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- First degree arson
- Three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals
WALB’s Paige Dauer is covering the trial and will provide updates as the trial progresses.
