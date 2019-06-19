Blazers focused on conditioning to propel them in 2019

BACONTON, Ga. (WALB) - Only 9 years of football is under their belts.
But the Baconton Blazers are back on the field getting ready for season number 10.
With the season quickly making its way to South Georgia, the Blazers are ready to prove it their time to shine.
“Hopefully people in the future will look up and hope to try to beat our goal and what we set for the standard," said senior offensive lineman Brady Ragan.
Something the Blazers believe will propel them in 2019, is the 15 senior they have on the roster.
Hoping that large amount of leadership will help guide them this season.
“Something we’re blessed with this year is a big senior group," said head football coach Parker Rentz. "That starts another thing of leadership and that’s one thing that this school has been needing is a good leadership group. Obviously, leadership is something huge on a football team.”
Making his head coaching debut at Baconton this season, head coach Parker Rentz hopes he can help these senior find that record 4 wins in the season.
“It’d be great to finish my senior year on, not only breaking the record," said Ragan, "but also have a winning season and that’s what we plan on doing. We plan on doing. We plan on doing more then just breaking the record.”
But if the Blazers want a shot at the record, it’ll start with their preseason workouts.
Which is something head coach Parker Rentz hopes that’ll be the case when it comes to their competition.
Saying stamina and conditioning will be the key to their success in 2019.
“One thing we will not be out worked on and I refuse to, is our work ethic," said Rentz. "On the field, in the weight room and conditioning. Because that’s something we definitely need to utilize.”
With August just around the corner, the Blazers are ready for their shot at history.
“It would be very cool," said senior quarterback Damian Williams. "It’d be, most school spirit and junk. It’d feel very good.”
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.