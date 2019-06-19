ASU athletics director to take new job

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University’s (ASU) athletic director is leaving the college to take on a new role, according to a release from the university Wednesday.
Sherie Gordon, director of athletics, accepted a new job at another institution, ASU officials said in a press release.
Gordon’s resignation is effective June 30.
“Sherie has been an outstanding leader of ASU Athletics,” Marion Ross Fedrick, ASU president, said. “During her tenure, she has led efforts to improve our student-athletes experience, enhance university community engagement efforts and increase our number of championships. We are all deeply grateful for her commitment to building a program that bolsters the success of our student-athletes now and in the future. We wish her continued success in her new endeavor.”
ASU officials said during her time at the university, Gordon “contributed to the growth of the university in several ways.”
“The academic performance of student-athletes increased from an average GPA of 2.5 in 2016 to the current 2.9 average, and student-athletes have gained over 2,400 hours of service,” ASU officials said in a release. “Under Gordon’s leadership, the institution earned four SIAC Commissioner’s Cups, three NCAA Individual National Championships, one HBCU National Championship and eight division titles.”
Jackie Nicholson, associate director of athletics, will serve as the interim director of athletics.
A nationwide search for a new director will begin this summer, ASU officials said.
“We will forever cherish our time at Albany State University and in Albany,” Gordon said. “I want to thank ASU for giving me the opportunity to be a Golden Ram in 2016. I am proud of the athletics accomplishments we were able to achieve during the last few years, but I am most proud of our student-athletes. They always believed they could achieve greatness in the classroom, competition and community. ASU is a great place, and I appreciate all of the support of our staff, donors, community leaders and especially the support from President Fedrick. We have built lifelong friendships and will always treasure our time as Golden Rams."
