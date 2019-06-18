‘Respect the shooter’: Accused cop killer demands respect when arrested

While talking with FBI agents, Darian’s mother gave them the name of one of his friends, a teenager who went to Biloxi High. Officers went there to interview the juvenile. Jewell said the teenager told them Darian called her around 4:30 a.m. She said she had seen the photos and recognized the clothing Darian was wearing because she had purchased some of them. She said Darian asked if he could use her car but she said no, lying to him because she was scared. She also reportedly asked him why he shot the police officer, to which he allegedly responded with something to the effect of, “because I’m crazy.”