Moultrie residents pleased with road project

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - People who live in one South Georgia neighborhood are finally seeing improvements to roads after years of damage.
Willie Bender of Moultrie said that they are looking forward to saving money on car repairs once this road project is complete.
“Been in this area for about six years and ain’t nothing been going on around here to improve the area, so I’m very proud to see this going on,” said Bender.
Residents are now taking pride in their neighborhood as a long awaited project is underway.
The City of Moultrie began one of its biggest road projects of the year Monday, and Bender, a homeowner, said it couldn’t have come a day sooner.
“Boy, I tell you, it’s been a long time coming. I’ve been in this area for at least six years and cars pass by my house and my whole house just vibrates,” said Bender.
The $370,000 resurfacing project will span a little over a mile and a half of road in total in four different sections of Northwest Moultrie.
“I’m just glad to be seeing something going on, we pay taxes around here and to be neglected and stuff, it don’t really make no sense,” explained Bender.
City Engineer Greg Monfort said crews will be digging up sections of streets that have caused road damage, mill them down, then resurface.
“They’ve had a lot of repairs with a lot of utility patches over the years, and so you encounter dips and so we want a safer and smoother ride when the job is complete,” said Monfort.
And that’s something that Bender is looking forward to.
“It’s going to look better and my car gone drive better and I sure can appreciate what they doing for us,” said Bender.
The project must be complete in 40 days, factoring in weather conditions of course, which puts the completion date near the end of July to early August.
