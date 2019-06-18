More scattered storms this week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tuesday’s round of widespread showers and thunderstorms taper off through the evening. Storms remained below severe limits however a few produced heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds.
As a series of disturbances pass across the region, this active pattern keeps afternoon and evening showers and storms likely through Saturday. Drier, hot and humid Sunday into early week as highs reach mid-upper 90s while feeling more like 100.
