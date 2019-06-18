Lowndes Co. community upset about potential Airsoft facility

LOWNDES CO., Ga. (WALB) - Members of the Lowndes County community are speaking out against a zone change that would allow a privately owned recreation facility in their backyards.
Of a 36 acre area, the county officials said they just approved the rezoning of 14 of those acres.
A decision that has many members of the Crestwood community, down the road, unhappy.
“Well it takes away from what this area is," said Adam Khail.
Khail lives in the neighborhood and said that he started a petition that has about 200 signatures, against the rezoning.
“We did have a tremendous amount of support and opposition throughout the neighborhood," said Khail.
County officials did confirm that the individual hoping to have the area rezoned is looking at building an Airsoft facility, which is used for a sport similar to paintball without the paint.
“A hundred to 150, 200 people potentially playing and running around the woods, dressed in camouflage with Airsoft rifles," said Khail.
Khail said that could be dangerous since they could resemble real rifles. He and many others in the neighborhood are worried about the quality of life and property values declining.
“A quiet residential and suburban environment. Not a commercial environment," said Khail.
County officials shared that there are steps in place that will protect the community, some of which include the facility being built 150 feet away from the property line.
They also shared that the Airsoft guns will be required to be kept in bags or cases.
Community members said they anticipate having a neighborhood association meeting to discuss their plans moving forward.
County officials also maintain that the potential buyer would have still been able to build the facility, but the rezoning was for the anticipated parking lot area.
WALB reached out to that potential buyer, but have yet to hear back.
