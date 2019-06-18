Giant spider snacks on possum

Yes, it happened in Australia

Giant spider snacks on possum
A giant huntsman spider is feasting on a pygmy possum in Australia. (Source: Justine Latton/Tasmanian Insects and Spiders/Facebook)
By Ed Payne | June 18, 2019 at 12:39 PM EDT - Updated June 18 at 12:49 PM

(Gray News) – Add this to the list of weird things going on in Australia.

Justine Latton and her husband were on a romantic getaway at Mount Field National Park in the southern state of Tasmania, when what they saw next kind of ruined the mood, 7News reported.

There was a giant huntsman spider feasting on a pygmy possum.

Latoon posted a couple of pictures to the Tasmanian Insects and Spiders Facebook page, and they’re the things of nightmares.

“Possum-eating spider!” she said.

Posted by Justine Latton on Friday, June 14, 2019
Posted by Justine Latton on Friday, June 14, 2019

The Tasmanian pygmy possum is the world’s smallest possum. It measures about 3 inches long and weighs less than an ounce.

In contrast, huntsman spiders are some of the largest in the world. Their leg span can reach up to 6 inches.

The Facebook post is a social media sensation. The pictures have been shared more than 6,000 times.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.