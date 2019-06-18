Georgia Music Association founder revives song

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One Albany man wants to see more positive and spiritual music influencing children’s’ lives, so he created the Georgia Music Association to give a historic song new life.
Henry Thomas is hosting a casting call to get as many children and young adults as possible to create a new rendition of “America, don’t let us down, The Kids," written in 1990 by a Macon-based reverend.
The casting call is open to for 2 year olds to 18 year olds.
The Georgia Music Association Founder and CEO explained he wants wants to try to represent all 159 counties welcoming as many young people as possible from across the state.
“Our intent is to give our children a voice to parents and to educators and to elected officials to federal, state and local municipalities. Because we’re not listening to each other,” stated Thomas.
The open casting call lasts until July 1.
You can call 229-206-7145 for more information.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.