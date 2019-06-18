The Flint restaurant now open in downtown Albany

Flint Restaurant Opening
By Madison McClung | June 17, 2019 at 10:09 PM EDT - Updated June 17 at 10:09 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There were a lot of happy community members in downtown Albany Monday.

The new restaurant, The Flint is now officially open.

City leaders hope the restaurant will be the start of bringing new business opportunities to grow downtown.

The Flint will serve seafood and southern farm-to-table food with a full bar.

Other business owners located downtown said the restaurant will bring more foot traffic to the area, which they hope will lead to more customers visiting their businesses.

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.