The Flint restaurant now open in downtown Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There were a lot of happy community members in downtown Albany Monday.
The new restaurant, The Flint is now officially open.
City leaders hope the restaurant will be the start of bringing new business opportunities to grow downtown.
The Flint will serve seafood and southern farm-to-table food with a full bar.
Other business owners located downtown said the restaurant will bring more foot traffic to the area, which they hope will lead to more customers visiting their businesses.
