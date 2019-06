Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected by this afternoon. A few could turn strong with gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy downpours. Highs will be cooler closer to 90 degrees. Good chances of afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected the rest of the work week. Muggy starts in the mid 70s and highs reach the lower 90s. Rain chances drop to around 20% this weekend. That allows highs to reach the mid 90s with heat index values to 100.