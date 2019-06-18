Day 2: Witness close to victims testifies in Jeffrey Peacock trial

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The trial for Jeffrey Peacock, the man accused of killing five of his friends in May 2016, continued for the second day Tuesday morning.
Since starting Tuesday morning, the state brought four witnesses before breaking for lunch.
Klay Luke, a Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) special agent, testified he arrived on the scene on May 16.
Luke said he and another agent sifted through the debris in the house in effort to collect evidence. They used shovel and rakes and put certain debris in designated five gallon buckets.
The scene was protected by the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office deputies for 24 hours at a time until the GBI finished collecting evidence.
Guns, shell casings, and jewelry wound found at the scene, according to Luke’s testimony.
The defense said bullets can explode in extremely hot temperatures. Since the house was on fire, the defense argued that some of the bullets could have exploded because of the heat.
Luke testified that was not true, but not to the extent if it were fired through a gun.
Mika Snypes testified she was very close friends with the five victims, and knew Peacock fairly well.
Snypes said Peacock once lived with the victims on Rossman Dairy Road, where the crimes are said to have happened. Snypes claimed Peacock was eventually kicked out for drug and alcohol abuse.
Peacock didn’t reconnect with the group until April 2016, according to Snypes’ testimony.
Snypes said on the weekend of May 15, 2016, everything seemed to be normal. She said she and the others were at the house on the night of May 14, 2016.
Snypes said Peacock took her home around midnight.
She said she hadn’t heard from anyone until 9:30 a.m. on May 15, when she was told there had been an accident.
After seeing Peacock at the house that night, Snypes said she didn’t see Peacock until after her second interview with the GBI.
When Snypes and a friend picked up Peacock from his dad’s, Peacock said his shoes got ruined in the fire. So, they went to Belk to get a new pair.
When Snypes was cross examined, the defense questioned the timing of when she says Peacock brought her home on May 14.
Case background:
Peacock was arrested on May 19, 2016 and charged with murder and arson. Agents said the victims in the home, located on Rossman Dairy Road, were shot and the home was burned in an attempt to cover up the deaths.
Peacock was indicted on 14 charges in March 2017.
He was indicted on:
- Five counts of malice murder
- Five counts of possession of firearm during the commission of a felony
- First degree arson
- Three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals
