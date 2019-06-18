County-wide beautification projects take over Dougherty budget discussions

DOUGHERTY CO., Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County commissioners said there’s enough room in next year’s budget to set aside funding for a large, county-wide beautification project.
This is after the county suffered a $4 million deficit last year.
‘Team Up to Clean Up’ is an initiative the county will take on. According to County Administrator Mike McCoy, who said that while they don’t know exactly how much money they’ll allocate to the project, they are working to clean up blighted areas and beautify the county.
“Make no mistake about it. The county is very committed to litter removal and beautification of the unincorporated area,” said McCoy.
Dougherty County leaders said they’re even willing to adjust the upcoming fiscal year 2020 budget to complete the project.
“Close to $200,000. That would include mowing and litter removal,” said McCoy.
On Monday, McCoy announced it could actually cost around $30,000 to do the jobs in house, hiring Public Works crews for example. Leading some to ask just how much of the county they could actually beautify.
“Just to be up front, if we’re looking at the entire right of way system for DOT [ Department of Transportation], it could impact us heavily in a lot of areas,” said Public Works Director Larry Cook.
Commissioners will have to go back to the drawing board when it comes to funding the litter removal and landscaping projects. McCoy said they do know they want to set aside $50,000 this year to remove blighted properties, focusing money and effort on the beautification projects.
“Neighborhoods that have been suffering with blight as a result of the storm, as a result of economic forces,” said McCoy.
The final fiscal year 2020 budget will be approved at the next meeting on June 24.
If you drive down Highway 82, you've probably seen the crepe myrtles lining the median.
It’s a beautification project that started in hopes of attracting visitors to Dougherty County.
Previously, there was some question about whether to continue the crepe myrtle project along Highway 82, ton Monday, Dougherty County commissioners did approve the beautification project.
Commissioners want to plant 22 crepe myrtles in about a one mile tract of land near the Albany/Dawson exit.
It will cost around $12,000 just to actually plant them and maintain them the first year.
It could then cost a few thousand dollars to maintain them every year after that.
Originally, some thought this was too much money to spend on the project.
But on Monday, commissioners voted unanimously to continue the crepe myrtle project in hopes of beautifying an area that welcomes visitors into the county.
“And there’s a lot of traffic coming into Albany through that way. It’s a major corridor. And [Georgia Pacific] is building their new facility out there. And we just think it’s going to have a big effect for people coming into town that way,” said Public Works Engineering Manager Jeremy Brown.
The state owns and maintains the land, so the county would have to have permission before it could plant the trees.
Public Works staff will submit the proposal to the Georgia Department of Transportation. They’ll decide whether the project can continue.
There’s only one week left until Dougherty County commissioners must approve the new fiscal budget.
A decision many are anticipating after property taxes were raised last year.
This was to account for the $4 million deficit the county faced.
On Monday, Commissioner Gloria Gaines wanted to go over the budget, line item by line item. She wanted a rundown of exactly how much money each county-run department will get this upcoming year. A job the county administrator usually handles.
“Once I get that understanding, I am good to go. But I do feel that obligation. Others may not feel it as deeply as I do, and I do claim the right and responsibility to raise the question until I have that understanding,” said Gaines.
McCoy said this is the first year the commissioners have gotten an entire list of all of the funding going towards each department. Which sparked Gaines’ questions Monday.
However, Commissioner Victor Edwards said that if anyone has detailed questions like those, they should have gone to the financial committee meetings.
“So, again, I guess where I’m kind of irritated is that each one of us had our opportunity, just like we did with the sheriff. Everyone had the opportunity during that process and so now, to me, we are good stewards of the county funds,” said Edwards.
The county is still making changes to the budget, but it does stand at around $69.5 million.
And you won't see a tax increase this year.
The final budget will be approved next Monday.
