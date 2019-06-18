Coffee and Commerce kicks-off in Moultrie

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Moultrie Chamber of Commerce is inviting you out for free coffee and donuts if you have an interest in starting up a business downtown or are just looking for ideas.
The event is called Coffee and Commerce.
The goal is to get the wheels turning on new and innovative projects as well as new business ventures to help the city grow.
Chamber President Tommie Beth Willis said it all starts with a conversation.
“It’s very important to attend these networking opportunities because you never know when a business opportunity is going to come forward by having a general conversation with someone and sharing some ideas, thoughts and things that you’re working with,” explained Willis.
Coffee and Commerce will start promptly at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at Beans and Strings Coffee Shop located in the downtown Moultrie Square.
